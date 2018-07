Nancy Lee Schwalb, 83, of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:38 a.m. Monday, July 16, 2018.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 19, at Eden Church. A private family interment will be Thursday at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.