Nancy N. Harrison, 79, died unexpectedly at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.