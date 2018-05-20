Naomi Chiamaka Mba, age 3 months, of Edwardsville, died at 8:45 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, at her home.
A private visitation will take place at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home with a private interment at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Naomi Chiamaka Mba, age 3 months, of Edwardsville, died at 8:45 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, at her home.
A private visitation will take place at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home with a private interment at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018