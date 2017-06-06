Nathan Colonna, 24, of Alton, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his home.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Nathan Colonna, 24, of Alton, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his home.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014