Nathanial D. Alderfer, 43, of Grass Valley, Calif., died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. His mother, Karen Webster Funk, 66, of Jerseyville, died at 5:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation for both will be 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Second Chances Community Church, 4836 N. Alby St. in Godfrey.

Elias-Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.