Nicholas “Nick” “Red” Hayes, 78, of Meadowbrook, died at 9:20 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.