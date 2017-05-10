Nicholas Allen Warner, 26, of Godfrey, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Interment will follow.
