Nicholas E. “Nick” Cannedy

Nicholas E. “Nick” Cannedy, 32, of Bethalto, passed away at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 19, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 20, at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Hardin officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.