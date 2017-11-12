Nicholas Joseph “Nick” Campbell, 39, of Granite City, passed away at 1:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Sept. 14, 1978, in Centreville, Ill., the son of Marty and Linda (McGowan) Campbell. He married Judy Ann (Ferguson) Campbell on July 4, 2014, in Granite City and she survives.

Throughout his life, he loved working on cars and was an avid NASCAR and NHRA fan and found much happiness being at the track. He also had a love of animals and loved working with and training dogs and was a past member of the Greater St. Louis Training Club. He enjoyed his days of wrestling and fishing and was always trying to make others happy. Nick touched so many lives in the 39 years of life and will never be forgotten for his love of others.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is survived by a stepson, Jacob Harvester; a grandson, Landon Woods; grandmother, Shirley McGowan, all of Granite City; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William McGowan, Marty Joe Campbell Sr., Lora Pearson and Patricia Campbell.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with the Rev. Bill Hale officiating. Memorials may be made to NHRA DRAW and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.