Nicholas Storm Middleton, 25, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Integrity Rehabilitation Center in Alton.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of celebration of life services at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 16, at Bethalto Church of God. Pastor Shea Hughes will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.