Nickolas E. Leckrone, 38, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Wood River, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on July 7, 1980, in Lincoln, Illinois, the son of Robert and Annette (Vance) Leckrone of Rushville, Illinois, and Karen Lewis of California. He married Leanna Strubberg on August 23, 2008, in Rushville, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters: Madelyn Leckrone of the home, Molley Leckrone of the home, a step – sister: Kristie Hatfield of California, a step – brother: Brandon Larsen of Phoenix, Arizona, and his grandma: Edna Leckrone of South Roxana.

Nickolas was employed at Kurt’s Autobody in Maryville.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Robert C. Leckrone.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 2pm until time of services at 6pm on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Charles West will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.

