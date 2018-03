Nina Marie Hull, 93, of Granite City, died at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, March 10, at Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery in Caledonia, Mo.