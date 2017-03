Noah Charlene Thomas, 67, of Brooklyn, Ill., died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, where funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 20. Burial will follow at Sunset Garden Cemetery in Millstadt, Ill.