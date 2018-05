Nola Marie Lutz, 84, of Godfrey, died at 2:54 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Dave Landry will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.