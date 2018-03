Norbert J. “Hants” Knebel, 92, of Pocahontas, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 15, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, Ill. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron.