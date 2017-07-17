Norma Ann Headley Showers, 88, of Alton, entered into rest on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

She was a beloved wife, mother, and sister. Born Jan. 6, 1929, in Kinmundy, Ill., she was the daughter of Mark E. and Laura A. (Doolen) Headley. Mrs. Showers was a special education schoolteacher for the Alton School District for more than 25 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, where she implemented and taught an adult special needs Sunday school class. She also began and taught a Sunday school class at the Alton Mental Health Center. Mrs. Showers served on the board for the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (ARC) for 30 years and was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary for many years.

On Dec. 24, 1950, she married Norman Showers in Long Beach, Calif.

Along with her husband of 66 years, she is survived by two sons, Robert A. (Elizabeth Bauer) Showers of Alton, Mark E. (Jeanne) Showers of Alton; two daughters, Carole A. Showers of Alexandria, Va., and Rebecca S. (Richard) Luer of Florissant, Mo.; and six grandchildren, Aimee (Shine) Lin of Chesterfield, Mo., Shannon (Jaime) Davis of St. Louis, Katie (Michael) Walsh of Ballwin, Mo., Dr. Christopher A. Hesh (Dr. Hee Won Lee) of Atlanta, Ga., Cade M. Bauer-Showers of Alexandria, Va., and Laura G. Hesh of Atlanta, Ga.; two great-grandchildren, Max and Elise Lin; a brother, Charles (Marilyn) Headley of Titusville, Fla.; a brother-in-law, William “Bill” Meyer of Jacksonville, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Michael “Timmy” Showers; and a sister, Mary Patricia “Pat” Meyer.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. The Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (ARC) (bedellarc.org) or The Gideons International. Online guest book and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.