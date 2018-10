Norma F. Minor

Norma F. Minor, 84, formerly of Cottage Hills, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018, in Rogers, Ark.

A memorial service will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 24, at the Assembly Church of God in East Alton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.