Norma Gail Antry, 58, of Alton, died Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to a gathering to celebrate her life and express their love for her from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Ann McDonald Center, 11410 Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.