Norma J. Buchheim, 85, of Maryville, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Rosewood Nursing Home, Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. A private family graveside service will be held at Buck Road Cemetery, Glen Carbon. Interment will follow at the cemetery.