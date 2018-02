Norma Jean Mendoza, 82, of Granite City, died at 6:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.