Norma L. Sethaler, 85, of Bethalto, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.