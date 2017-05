Norma Lee Rains, 80, of Collinsville, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City, where services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11. Burial will follow at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.