Norma Mlinarec

Norma Mlinarec, formerly Norma Ruth Wilcox, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 15, 2018.

Norma was born on September 30, 1926, in Venice, Madison County. She was the daughter of Harry Wellington Wilcox and Eva Overbey. Her father, Harry, was a veteran of the 1st World War and her grandfather, Wellington Wilcox, was a Union Army veteran from Illinois in the Civil War. Her mother, Eva Overbey, was originally from White Hall, Greene County, where the family lived for multiple generations. Norma had three siblings, Harry Donald Wilcox, Robert Wilcox and Eva Delene Wilcox, all deceased. Norma married Frank Mlinarec on August 19, 1950, in Granite City, Madison County, and they were married for 67 years. Frank passed away in April of 2018.

Norma is survived by two children, Mary Ann Bright of St. Louis and Frank D. (Nadine) Mlinarec of O’Fallon, Mo. She is also survived by four grandchildren, William W. (Regina) Bright Jr., Christopher W. (Nicole) Bright, Jillian (Jon) Weiland and Sarah (Scott) Lindquist; as well as four great-grandchildren, William, Adam, James and Ava. Norma is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in the metropolitan St. Louis area and beyond.

Norma was a great cook and homemaker and always graciously hosted gatherings for the family at her home for holidays and other special events, as well as helping to take care of her grandchildren.

In lieu of a service, a Mass will be said in her honor at a later time. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.