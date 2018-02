Norma Fay Tarrant, 86, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.