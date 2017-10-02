Norman A. Hahn, 73, of Elkhart, Ind., formerly of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at the Elkhart Hospice House.

He was born on March 26, 1944, in Granite City to the late Franz Hahn and Anabel (Dixon) Murphy.

Norman is survived by four children, Melissa (Clint) Hummel of Granite City, Michelle (Leif) Froyen of Issaquah, Wash., and Norman David Hahn and Brian Hahn, both of Madison; two grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff) Puder of St. Louis and Jennifer (Abi) Antele of Maryville; a great-grandson, Lias Antele; and a sister, Hester S. (LeRoy Madison) Hahn of Collinsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Frank Murphy; two brothers, Franz J. Hahn Jr. and Frank Murphy; and a sister, Jeanne Deckard.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Illinois.

Norman proudly served in the U.S. Army. Memorials may be made to any Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.