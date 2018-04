Master Sgt. Norman L. Morrisette, 59, of Troy, passed away at Saint Louis University Hospital on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon; and from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 20. Rev. Jim Wiens will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.