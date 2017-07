Norman Paul Becker, 74, of Kihei, Hawaii, formerly of Glen Carbon, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at his home in Hawaii.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial with military honors will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.