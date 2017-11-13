Olaf Glenn Johnson, 95, of Glen Carbon, died at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.
Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.
Olaf Glenn Johnson, 95, of Glen Carbon, died at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.
Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014