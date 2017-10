Oleta L. Spears, 75, of Alton, died at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Jerseyville Manor with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.