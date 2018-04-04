Oleta Wieneke, 88, of Bethalto, formerly of Alton, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 6.
