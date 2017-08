Olin August Wetzel, 93, of Edwardsville, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Meridian Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitations will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville and noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the First Christian Church in Edwardsville.