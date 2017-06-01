Oliver Joseph Knapp, 18, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was courageous in his battle with cancer; throughout his treatment, he never lost his focus on enjoying his life and the people around him.

Oliver was born Dec. 31, 1998, in Maryville. He was a 2017 graduate of Edwardsville High School, where he had been a member of the band and drumline. He loved listening to music and playing the drums, and he was an exceptional drummer. He built computers for himself and others, liked playing video games and ultimate Frisbee, and enjoyed being with his friends and siblings. Oliver was smart and funny, quick with a sharp, irreverent wit that belied his deep empathy and caring for others. In his maturity and confidence, he seemed older than his 18 years. His family and friends, those who love him, who talked with him and spent time with him, will remember him forever.

He is survived by his mother, Maura O’Neill of Edwardsville, and her boyfriend, Mike Hellige of Portland; his father, Ronald Knapp and his wife, Janel Esker, of Glen Carbon; his sister, Meagan Cook, and her fiance, Jeff Lisciandrello of New Jersey; his brothers, Philip Knapp of Chicago and Noah Knapp of Washington; his sister, Nora Esker of Glen Carbon; his grandparents, Marcella Knapp of Beckemeyer and Terrence and Cynthia O’Neill of Carlyle; his girlfriend, Lilyanne Grieve of Edwardsville; and many loving and close aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family, and by many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James L. Knapp.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road (Highway 143) in Edwardsville. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until noon funeral service on Saturday, June 3, 2017, with Michael Inyart officiating.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Kids with Cancer or to Painting the Town Gold, and may be accepted at the services.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.