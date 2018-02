Oliver R. Wilhold, 85, of Edwardsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home. He was cremated according to his wishes and will be buried with full military honors at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.