Oma Maxine (Neumann) Heepke, 90, died peacefully in her sleep at Eden Village Care Center at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at Eden Church. Interment will be at St. James Cemetery in Fort Russell Township.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.