Ora Nell Rathgeb, 90, of Alton, died Monday, June 26, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 30. Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park.