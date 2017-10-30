Orville Edward Hommert, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 8:22 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at his home. He was born Oct. 31, 1925, in Granite City, the son of the late Edward and Elsa (Bashick) Hommert. Orville married Catherine A. “Katie” (Colligan) Hommert on Nov. 1, 1947, at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1980 from the United States Postal Service after 37 years of dedicated service as a mail carrier. He was a member of the United States Postal Workers Union for 70 years. The United States Air Force Veteran proudly served his country during World War II. He flew 35 missions and had received an Air Medal, two Bronze Stars and other medals and recognitions. He enjoyed being active with the 15th Air Force Reunion Club and attending the annual gatherings throughout the years. He was a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge No. 877, Masonic Lodge Low Club, the Shriners and the Jesters. He enjoyed his years with the Madison County Genealogy Society and was a life member of the National Rifle Association. Orville was known as the “Park Angel” for his dedication in keeping the litter picked up in the park. He enjoyed photography, target shooting and being with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 70 years, he is survived by a son, John E. Hommert of Ballwin, Mo.; two grandsons, Brian and Crystal Hommert of Granite City and Andy Hommert of Monroe City, Mo.; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Hommert and Rachel Hommert; cousins, June and Marsh Mussay, Earl and Marcie Buenger, Karen Cornell and Martin and Carole Cornell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward and Betty Colligan, Doris Colligan, Mary Sido, Patricia and Richard Borwald and Margaret Zagar; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a Jesters walk-through and Masonic service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home with the Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.