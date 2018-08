Otto Floyd Berg Jr., 80, of Godfrey, received eternal rest at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Evelyn’s House, BJC Hospice, in Creve Coeur, Mo., with his wife and son by his side.

Otto requested his body be cremated and no visitation or funeral arrangements be made. He will remain with his wife, Darlene, until she passes, at which time he will be buried with her at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.