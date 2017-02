Pamela A. Conrad, 60, of Roodhouse, died at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Committal services will be at 2 p.m. in Kane Cemetery.