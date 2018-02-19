Pamela L. Rawlings, 58, died at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at her residence.
Private burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
Pamela L. Rawlings, 58, died at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at her residence.
Private burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014