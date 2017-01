Pamela Renee Harris, 50, of Alton, died at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.