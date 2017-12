Pat Gentelin, 83, died unexpectedly at 10:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alton next to her husband, Frank.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.