Pat L. Tracy, 76, of Maryville, died at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.