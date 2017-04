Patrice A. “Pat” Myers, 53, of Edwardsville, died at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 Main St. in Worden. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Worden.