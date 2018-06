Patricia A. Meyer, 88, of Edwardsville, died at 6:12 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be 9 am. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 8, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church with Fr. Jeff Goeckner & Deacon Dan Corbett officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.