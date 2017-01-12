Patricia A. “Pat” Grindstaff, 70, of Wood River, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 , at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
