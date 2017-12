Patricia Ann Krotz, 68, died at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Celebration of Patricia’s life with drinks and appetizers will be held after the visitation at Ginger’z, 2 Holiday Point Parkway in Edwardsville.