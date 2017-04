Patricia Grady, 93, of Creve Coeur, Mo., died at 2:40 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Parc Provence in Creve Coeur.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reception will follow at 2:30 p.m. at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.