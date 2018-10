Patricia L. “Pat” Singler, 73, of Highland, died Sunday, October 28, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, Ill.

Visitation will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 3, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland.

Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 3, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Troy.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.