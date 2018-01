Patricia L. “Patty” Higdon, 64, died at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.