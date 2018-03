Patricia L. Wolff, 72, of Wood River, died after a brief illness Tuesday, March 27, 2018, surrounded and comforted by her husband and children.

A prayer service will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.